BuckeyeGrove - Opening Weekend Preview: Ohio State baseball begins 2021 against Illinois

“My coaching staff, they have kicked butt during this time,” Beals said. “We have worked so hard on more than just baseball, keeping this thing going in the right direction and new protocols and making sure our guys are in the right place mentally as much as physically. My staff has been awesome in that.”

Greg Beals will lead as Ohio State’s skipper for his 11th season. Beals said Tuesday that this season will be different compared to any other in his 27 years of coaching, and he credited his surrounding coaches and the Buckeyes for persevering and staying focused.

After a 6-8 record during a season of which ended far sooner than anyone anticipated, Ohio State baseball is set to begin the 2021 season on Friday. Illinois awaits the Buckeyes at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina where the two teams will play four games, including a doubleheader on Saturday with Game 1 being a seven-inning contest.

Among the differences this season include the absence of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes became the first No. 7 seed to ever win the conference tournament in 2019, clinching with a win on May 26, 2019, over Nebraska and an auto-bid to their third NCAA Tournament in four seasons.

Ohio State was picked to finish third in the preseason poll among Big Ten coaches on Thursday, behind rival Michigan and nearby Indiana. Baseball America projected the Buckeyes as one of the “last four teams in” to the 64-team field for the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Feb. 9.

Three Buckeyes were named to the Big Ten’s preseason honor list. Junior right-handed pitchers T.J. Brock and Garrett Burhenn and redshirt-junior lefty Seth Lonsway were selected by conference coaches as players to watch; the trio combined to throw 47.2 innings and struck out 82 batters while allowing 31 earned runs.

Additionally, Lonsway was named one of three Buckeyes captains for the season. He’s joined by redshirt-senior first baseman Conner Pohl and senior LHP Griffan Smith.

“I think we’re pushing to be one of those eight teams that makes it to Omaha this year,” Smith said Tuesday. “I think that’s the ultimate goal, especially with no Big Ten Tournament.”

Lonsway was also named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Watch List, given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country. The Celina, Ohio native said Tuesday his goal is to lower his walk rate, which finished at 9.0 BB/9 after issuing 18 free passes in as many innings of work.

“That’s kind of been something of mine that’s been kind of an issue in the past,” Lonsway said. “Just being efficient, getting deep into games, going six, seven innings and keeping our team in the ballgame is something that I really want to pride myself on.”

The pitching staff is expected to be a strength of this season’s Ohio State ballclub. In addition to the returning weekend starters and Brock, redshirt-senior RHP Joe Gahm, graduate LHP Patrick Murphy, junior RHP Bayden Root will anchor the bullpen.

Offensively, the Buckeyes will be a bit of a wild card.

Former catcher Dillon Dingler has moved to the professional ranks after he was a second-round selection in the 2020 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers. He bashed five home runs and drove in 17 while scoring 12 runs; all of which led the team.

“I think our offense has potential to be deep; not necessarily a Dingler-marquee guy in the lineup, but a balanced lineup that can do some things,” Beals said. “We’re really stressing on a philosophy of getting extra-base hits, hitting doubles, not home runs necessarily, we’ll get our share of those. Driving doubles, driving the ball in the gap so we can run and really utilize our baserunning.”

Beals said he expects redshirt-senior Brent Todys, who hit .256 and reached base at a .441 clip last season, and senior Archer Brookman to get most of the early reps behind the plate.

The position players within the Buckeyes roster also returns experience, with junior Nick Erwin and junior Zach Dezenzo expected to man the left side of the infield at third base and shortstop, respectively.

On the right side, Pohl is expected at first base while senior Colton Bauer made seven starts at second a year ago. Bauer hit .294 and scored six runs in 2020.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a single person that really [resembles Dingler],” Pohl said Tuesday. “I think we’re all very evened out and very complimentative of each other. I think we all do things very well and space it out on the field.”

The Buckeyes outfield may see a cast of contributors. Sophomore Nate Karaffa will look to build on the strides he made in center field after moving from shortstop, where he played in high school.

“Nate Karaffa has upside-dynamic potential, no doubt,” Beals said. “He can run, he can throw, and there’s pop in the bat.”