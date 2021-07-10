Ones who got away: 2018

Recruiting fans always will remember the players that their favorite team landed but will also remember the ones who got away, sometimes even more vividly than team successes. No matter how good the recruiter is, be it Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer or Ryan Day, there are going to be kids who get away, or at least it appears that they got away. But with only one signing period for much of the run of this series (the first year of the December signing period went into place for the class of 2018), how do you really say that you “had someone” who may or may not have given you a verbal commitment. It got us to thinking about some of the names out there that still bother fans, the ones who flipped, the ones who never answered the call and ultimately ended up somewhere else. We are now in mid-July, getting ever closer to the start of Fall camp with Big Ten Media Days just a couple of weeks away. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and talk about a few of these names from the class of 2006 through the class of 2018. The jury is still out on classes from 2019 and beyond and my first year with the site was 2006, so that seems to be a good starting point. It is the final year of our look back with the class of 2018, the final season that Meyer would be the head coach and our final stop on this look back. 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017

Setting the scene

Another top-two class for Ohio State with 26 signees listed for 2018. Three five-stars with Teradja Mitchell, Nick Petit-Frere and recently transferred Tyreke Johnson. In case we have not pointed this out, three of the lowest rated recruits in the class have proven to be pretty good in their own right with Chris Olave well on his way to a first round grade in the 2021 draft while Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks will both likely be starters this upcoming season. Only one member of this class has moved on to the NFL with Tommy Togiai bolting early and getting picked and signed by the Cleveland Browns, this class has a good amount of attrition, with 27-percent of the class transferred out. But we are once again in a class that makes up the core of what promises to be the Ohio State two-deep for 2021.

If only…

Jaiden Woodbey Woodbey’s announcement ceremony where he picked Florida State over Ohio State after being a longtime Ohio State commit may still be going on, definitely theater of the absurd as it was going on. What is not absurd is that Woodbey is a quality player with 106 tackles, 9 passes defended, 1.5 sacks and fills a need at a position that the Buckeyes were quite thin at last year after the departure of Jordan Fuller. Woodbey has not really put up the numbers that may have been expected but if we are being honest, Florida State has not been a very good team and while you would think that would give Woodbey more opportunity to makes plays, the Noles just can’t find their way through the forest at this point. While we cannot just assume that Woodbey would be this or that if he would have stuck with the Buckeyes, it certainly is one that stung at the moment and stings now until the Buckeyes show they have the safety depth that was lacking in 2020.

Brenton Cox Cox committed to the Buckeyes early in the process but as we have seen, committed and signed are not mutually inclusive and the five-star left and joined the Georgia Bulldogs, at least for a period of time. Cox would end up jumping ship and join the Gators and played his first season in Gainesville (Fla.) in 2020, racking up 41 tackles, 9.5 for loss, four sacks and 2 passes defended as a converted linebacker. Would Ohio State have kept Cox on the line or moved him? We will never know but the Buckeyes were in desperate need for someone to get to the quarterback last year and holding on to the former five-star could have helped the cause in the wake of losing Chase Young to the NFL.