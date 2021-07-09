Ones who got away: 2017

Recruiting fans always will remember the players that their favorite team landed but will also remember the ones who got away, sometimes even more vividly than team successes. No matter how good the recruiter is, be it Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer or Ryan Day, there are going to be kids who get away, or at least it appears that they got away. But with only one signing period for much of the run of this series (the first year of the December signing period went into place for the class of 2018), how do you really say that you “had someone” who may or may not have given you a verbal commitment. It got us to thinking about some of the names out there that still bother fans, the ones who flipped, the ones who never answered the call and ultimately ended up somewhere else. We are approaching mid-July and football talk will be here soon enough but let’s take a walk down memory lane and talk about a few of these names from the class of 2006 through the class of 2018. The jury is still out on classes from 2019 and beyond and my first year with the site was 2006, so that seems to be a good starting point. We are getting to the end of the Meyer-era but recruiting is not missing a beat as he continues to push for that elusive recruiting title. Would one of the players that got away have gotten the Buckeyes there? 2006 | 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016

Ohio State comes up just short again for the recruiting title, with the No. 2 class in the nation, all with just 21 signees in the class. That is on the back of a staggering six five-star players with two from Florida and Texas with one from California and Maryland. There is no shortage of star power here and there are still several players who are actively playing on the current Ohio State roster. Even with that, the gift of hindsight shows us a few places that this class came up short, but where it hit, it hit with names like Chase Young, JK Dobbins, Jeffrey Okudah and so many others.

Addressing the decommits Ohio State had six decommits from this class but it is hard to say that any of them would be considered players that got away. Sure, someone like linebacker Antjuan Simmons would have been great to have, and has had a nice career at Michigan State but are any of the other players really in a position of need, especially based with the gift of time to see who has worked out, who flamed out and who had to medically give up the sport? Just for those who don’t remember who all the decommits were, (LB) Simmons, OT Jake Moretti, RB Todd Sibley, QB Danny Clark, WR Tyjon Lindsey and ATH Bruce Judson.

Donovan Peoples-Jones DPJ did take an official visit to Ohio State, that might be forgotten because it was the first week of Ohio State visits that season. There was a flickering chance that Ohio State would be able to go back into Michigan and wrestle away a top player, but that was not meant to be. DPJ did take other official visits along the way but committed within a week of his Michigan visit, giving the Wolverines a critical in-state five-star commitment. The issue that Ohio State ran into is that it lost five-star signee Trevon Grimes when family concerns had him transfer closer to home and to the Florida Gators while the team never saw Jaylen Harris nor Ellijah Gardiner hit the field in an offensive role. While Ohio State is currently WRU, having a class with what results in an 0/3 mark in terms of production at Ohio State is a bitter pill.

Dylan Moses Did Ohio State need Moses? No. Would Ohio State have wanted Moses? While I cannot speak for them, I would say that is a very loud yes. Now we are just getting greedy, looking at some of the top names on the Ohio State board, seeing what they would have meant to the class. Sure, Ohio State had Pete Werner and Baron Browning in this class, but Moses would have been just obscene for the Buckeyes to have at the position as Moses was the nation’s No. 2 OLB (behind Browning) and would have definitely shaken up the room. Ohio State only had 11 OVs from players that did not commit to the Buckeyes, and while those numbers are not quite as tight as Jim Tressel’s formula, there just were not a lot of players to choose from here, especially after we summarily wrote off the decommits.