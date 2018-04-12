After scoring six touchdowns in the OHSAA Division I state championship game in December, class of 2020 Pickerington Central quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw is generating plenty of recruiting interest.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect holds offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, and Toledo coming off a stellar sophomore season. Ohio State has been showing interest in Crenshaw over the past year and he was back on campus last week.

"I went to Ohio State last Friday and I'm going to Louisville this Friday," Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw was able to watch Ohio State's Friday practice and speak with the coaching staff during his visit.

"I loved the practice," Crenshaw explained. "It was very energetic. I talked to (Ohio State assistant Ryan Day) and he told me that they have high interest in me. They want to see me (throw in person) to see how I improved from last year."

While Ohio State hasn't offered yet, Louisville has. Crenshaw is intrigued by the style of offense the Cardinals run.

"My interest in Louisville is high," he said. "I love their offense and how they send their QB's to the next level."



