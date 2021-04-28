BuckeyeGrove - One-time transfer rule will affect H.S. athletes, Holtmann reacts to change

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 15, the NCAA Division I Council met to expand one-time transfer legislation to all sports, allowing student-athletes to become immediately eligible to play upon their transfer as early as this fall. Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday that he felt the NCAA had been trending toward the adoption of the one-time transfer rule, and that college coaches’ ability to adjust will be a requirement. “I was looking at the news the other day, saw a college program, I believe a high-major program, who had 13 players in the transfer portal. Another one had nine. And they’re good programs,” Holtmann said. “Your ability to adjust as a coach and as a coaching staff, it’s required now. Your job as a quote-unquote general manager is as important as any job description for you right now. “I can certainly understand people’s concerns about what it could do to our game, but I think we are all in the process of needing to adjust. I just think now, maybe more of your fans are starting to realize that you’re gonna have three, four, five [transfers] potentially every year. Unfortunately — or fortunately, however you look at it — that’s the way it is.” Holtmann added that he’s “not going to get into the arguments for or against” the transfer rule because he said he “can appreciate both sides” as they’re well-documented.

The Buckeyes have taken advantage of the transfer portal to add to their roster over the last handful of years, and did so with their additions of former Indiana center Joey Brunk and Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler. On the other hand, Ohio State has lost some of its talent to the portal alike. Guard Musa Jallow transferred to Charlotte April 20, a member of Conference USA. On a larger scale, Verbal Commits, which is linked in the NCAA transfer tracking webpage, has tracked 1,023 total 2020 transfers to date among the 357 Division I programs. Ohio State’s current roster is at its scholarship limit, according to Holtmann. The rising-fifth-year Buckeyes skipper labeled the transfer portal and the changed legislation “the new normal” in college basketball, and that “the offseason is no longer an offseason for college coaches” as a whole.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIE9oaW8gU3RhdGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2V5QnJ1bms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpv ZXlCcnVuazwvYT7igLzvuI88YnI+PGJyPkpvZXkgb2ZmaWNpYWxseSBqb2lu cyB0aGUgQnVja2V5ZXMgZm9yIHRoZSAyMDIxLTIyIHNlYXNvbiBhcyBhIDbi gJkxMeKAnSBDZW50ZXIgZnJvbSBJbmRpYW5hcG9saXMsIElOLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUlVGbTFhYnR5aCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JV Rm0xYWJ0eWg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSBIb29wcyAoQE9o aW9TdGF0ZUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09o aW9TdGF0ZUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzg2NjkwMjg4MTczODY3MDE1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

RELATED: Holtmann talks replacing Johnson, Diebler to be new ‘defensive coordinator’ Holtmann, however, did identify one area of college basketball that will see an impact less talked about than others from the one-time transfer rule. High school recruits. “I do think you’ll see this affect high school kids, unfortunately, I do,” Holtmann said. “I just think it’s going to provide a few less opportunities, and that is a byproduct of this that probably hasn’t been talked about enough. I’ve had coaches tell me that they’re gonna recruit exclusively the portal. That’s not how we’re gonna do it, and I’ve heard high-major coaches say that. "That’s one way of doing it and I don’t look at it and say that’s right or wrong, it’s just a different way of doing it.” Ohio State will keep pursuing a blend of developing high school recruits with its current roster construction as the transfer portal will undoubtedly see an impact in the near term. AND: Young won’t persuade Liddell, Washington to return, but hopeful they do In the present term, Holtmann addressed the method by which he’s approached the transfer portal, saying it’s not always about landing the players with the flashiest numbers. “I understand immediately sometimes your fans look at points per game and say ‘Well, we should be taking this guy or that guy,’ but you’re trying to assemble a team,” Holtmann said. “While we don’t know anything on a couple of our players, we do understand we have some guys that have performed well that are returning, so you’re trying to put a team together.” On the back end of that statement, Holtmann referred to the statuses of forward E.J. Liddell and guard Duane Washington Jr. Both Buckeyes are currently navigating the NBA draft processes while maintaining their collegiate eligibility. Although Holtmann didn’t rule out that things may change should roster movement occur in the next month or two, the Buckeyes will evaluate their current breadth of players and focus on building around them in advance of the 2021 season.