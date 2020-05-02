With the ban on team and recruiting activity still in place due to COVID-19, the Ohio State coaching staff has had more time on their hands than they usually would. That, coupled with filling up most of the spots in their 2021 class, has provided an opportunity to start evaluating and building relationships with 2022 prospects, leading to some early offers going out.

One of the players who received the news that the Buckeyes wanted to extend a scholarship was Dickinson (Tx.) tight end Donovan Green, who announced the news on Twitter Friday afternoon.