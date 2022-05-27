PHILADELPHIA – Ohio State’s first foot in the door with one of America’s best high school defensive backs came via Matt Barnes.

The former Buckeyes assistant built up a great relationship with St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) star 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard during his last season with the program in 2021, where he served as the defensive backs coach and defensive play caller for the bulk of the season.

Agard, who is on the cusp of a five-star ranking as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 37 overall player in his class, was growing confident that an offer was drawing closer from the Buckeyes and Barnes.