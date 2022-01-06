Omari Abor: 'an infectious personality'

Scarlet and Gray Report caught up with Duncanville High School defensive line coach, Antwoine Shelton following Abor's commitment to get his perspective on what he will be bringing to Ohio State on and off the field, what he can continue to work on as he prepares for the next level, and what made Ohio State an ideal fit.

Omari Abor made his commitment to Ohio State during the Under Armour All-American Game this past weekend. The Texas native chose Ohio State over 25 other scholarship opportunities, including Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama amongst others.

ABOR ON THE FIELD: "Omari is an explosive athlete who has worked himself into a complete defensive end. He is a game changer that can take over a game at any moment."

ABOR OFF THE FIELD: "Off the field, Omari is a great kid who excels in the classroom and always supports the other athletic programs. Omari carries himself as a responsible young man that has an infectious personality and is easy to like. He also is a jokester who will always keep you laughing."

ON AREAS WHERE ABOR CAN CONTINUE TO IMPROVE: "Omari has worked himself into a complete player who has not only impacted the pass but also is an impact player against the run. If I had to find one thing that he can continue to work on, it would be continuing to work on his run game impact. Going to the Big Ten, he’s going to face some elite running teams, and it will be to his benefit to strengthen that part of his game. I believe he will end up being a player that can play inside and outside on the defensive line."

ON WHY OHIO STATE WAS THE RIGHT FIT FOR ABOR: "Ohio State is the right fit for Omari because he would learn from one of the great Defensive line coaches in the country Larry Johnson. He will continue to help Omari progress into one of the best players in the nation as he did for the Bosa boys and Chase Young. Ohio State defensive line play fits the way Omari plays and the scheme will fit Omari well which will allow him to showcase his talent and play not only outside as an edge player but also inside."