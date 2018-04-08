COLUMBUS, Ohio- Zach Smith has a job to do during spring practice. As Ohio State’s wide receivers coach, he leads one of the older positions on the roster heading into the 2018 season.

With many tenured players in the receiver room, like Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon, Smith said that there is some loyalty associated with giving the older and more experience guys in his room playing time. However, there is no expectation for the Buckeye receivers that certain players have secured starting spots heading into the season.

“Everybody's got to go earn it,” Smith said. “That gives a young guy hope who maybe didn't have as strong of a role, and it keeps those older guys motivated to stay ahead of the curve, stay ahead of those younger guys because people are coming after their spot.”

This challenge from Smith to his players may stay in his position room. However, the effect of that challenge has been seen on the defensive side of the ball as well.

With the wide receivers being one of the more experienced position groups, the defenders facing players like Dixon and Parris Campbell in man coverage during practice are not. With only three players, Jeffery Okudah, Damon Arnette and Kendall Sheffield, earning significant playing time last year, Ohio State’s cornerbacks are one of the youngest groups on the team going into the fall.

However, for the young corners, including second-year Marcus Williamson, spring practice is a good opportunity for the group to learn how to defend older collegiate receivers.

“Every day they just bring it and it makes us that much better from day-to-day,” Williamson said. “All that experience, all those reps they have, especially for, we are a young unit, you know. Having that experience on the other side to make us better is great.”

For a secondary that thrives on man coverage, playing press man and one-on-one against veteran receivers, scrimmages and drills have given these players a good look at what games will be like in the fall.

For Sevyn Banks and Tyreke Johnson, lining up against older receivers is allowing them to become more comfortable in a collegiate secondary prior to the start of their first season.

“College receivers are a lot more physical, so, you know, you have to be prepared for that, a lot more faster,” Williamson said. “You come in, you are the young guy. We have a lot of fifth-year seniors, receivers, so you just have to be prepared for that and take it step by step, but they have been doing real well.”

Ohio State’s receivers and cornerbacks will get a lot more time in the spring and in the fall to match up against each other, making sure each position is prepared to face opposing offenses or defenses starting on September 1st.