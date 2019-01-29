ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Year two under Chris Holtmann has been much more of a challenge for the Buckeyes than his first year, a season where the Buckeyes came within a few minutes of reaching the Sweet 16. A tough January schedule, no defined scorer and some questionable calls have seen the Buckeyes spiral from the ranks to the top-25 to a team that's NCAA Tournament future is largely in doubt. That frustration bubbled to the surface on a frigid Tuesday night at No. 5 Michigan as the Buckeyes (13-7, 3-6) struggled to have more made field goals than turnovers as Zavier Simpson turned in a triple-double for the Wolverines (20-1, 9-1) and Ohio State fell 65-49. Tempers flared in the second half after the Buckeyes saw many of the same mistakes that have plagued them all year long rise up as Kaleb Wesson and Jordan Poole got tangled up and a scuffle broke out. Woods, Keyshawn Woods, Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson were all assessed technical fouls. "I think we can handle it better," Holtmann said after the game. "I think that was an accumulation of probably some frustration for a variety of reasons. I thought that the game was really physical for the bulk of the game. When it is that physical, those things tend to happen."

Associated Press

The Buckeyes were good for 19 made field goals and 19 turnovers in the game, a dubious position to be in as the team shot just 36.5-percent from the field for the game. Kaleb Wesson led Ohio State with 12 points while CJ Jackson would have 11 points. Poole would lead Michigan with 15 points while Simpson would go for 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a winning effort. "I think they did a really good job of being active with their hands and being physical in some wall-ups," Holtmann added. "With their length creating some missed shots and some turnovers. Give them credit for that. I thought we had some open looks that we just missed and there was a stretch where they made some open looks that we did not make and that kind of broke the game open a little bit." Ohio State came out to a strong start, something that this team has been lacking in Big Ten play. Holtmann's team would take a 12-6 lead and would shoot just shy of 72-percent in the first four-minute segment. Kaleb Wesson would score seven early points including starting off the scoring with a three-pointer as Ohio State looked to be a different team than what fans have seen for much of January. The lead would last for 12 minutes of the first 20 and would keep Michigan in check until Jordan Poole hit a three-pointer to cap off a mini 6-0 run and give the Wolverines a 22-19 lead.

The Buckeyes would not stay down for long however as Jackson would put the team on his shoulders for the next couple of minutes and would be responsible for his own 5-0 run and score Ohio State's next seven points. Unfortunately for Ohio State, it would be Ohio State's last points of the half as Michigan would end the half on a 7-0 run to take a 32-26 lead to the locker room. Turnovers would plague the Buckeyes again as they committed 11 in the first half against 10 made field goals. Some of them were due to Michigan's stifling defense and some of them were just part of the DNA of this team this season, bad passes and bad decisions leading to opponent points. Michigan would turn those 11 turnovers into eight points. The second half did not go much better for the Buckeyes as the shooting percentage would go down as the frustration level would ratchet up. Ohio State just made nine field goals in the half and only two from beyond the arc as Ohio state was held to just 23 points in the frame.