Olave, Wilson land on Biletnikoff Award Watch List

It comes as little surprise that Ohio State's electric one-two punch at the wide receiver position landed on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List Thursday.

Senior wideout Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson had already garnered plenty of preseason praise in recent weeks, but the prolific pair received a bit more today as they will both start the year with early consideration for college football's top individual honor for wide receivers.

The past five winners include 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, another member of the Crimson Tide in Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma State's James Washington and Oklahoma's Dede Westbrook.

The last Buckeye to win the award –– and the only Ohio State player to do so since its inception in 1994 –– is Terry Glenn, who took home the honor following a record-setting 1995 campaign.

Glenn's 17 receiving touchdowns that season remain a single-season record for the Buckeyes, and his 1,411 receiving yards are the second-most ever recorded in a year by an Ohio State player to date. With 253 receiving yards against Pittsburgh, Glenn owns the single-game high-mark for the Buckeyes.

Olave, a preseason Walter Camp All-American and a member of the Maxwell Award Watch List ahead of 2021, led the Buckeyes with 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games last season. Olave is widely projected as a first-round pick in next year's NFL draft.

With 22 receiving touchdowns during three seasons in Columbus, Olave is 13 away from setting a new career record at Ohio State.

Like Olave, Wilson's name also appeared on the Maxwell Award Watch List earlier this week. The Texas native was second only to Olave in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on the Buckeye roster last season, hauling in 43 passes for 723 yards and six scores in eight games.

Wilson, who played in the slot last season, will move back to the outside in 2021, where he caught 30 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.