Olave, Munford, Harrison set to represent Ohio State at B1G Media Days

The march to the 2021 college football season is about to clear another hurdle on the calendar as Big Ten Football Media Days are set to take place next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, making the move from the usual location of Chicago.

The event will take play on July 22nd and July 23rd as all 14 teams from the league will sit down at the podium, talk to the media and take stock of what their teams will look like for the upcoming season.

Ohio State will be represented by head coach Ryan Day along with offensive lineman Thayer Munford, defensive lineman Zach Harrison and wide receiver Chris Olave. Ohio State fans will have to wait until day two (23rd) for the Buckeyes as the event is split into seven teams each day and Day’s Buckeyes will be anchoring the final day of the event.

For those looking to follow along at home, Ryan Day is slated to take the podium at 1230pm (EDT) as the event will be carried live on Big Ten Network.

The Big Ten does not release a preseason football team and instead will name 10 players, five from each division, as preseason players of the year.

Both Munford and Olave have been named to various preseason All-American lists for the 2021 season and both made somewhat surprising decisions to come back for a final year of college. Expect both to be asked about those decisions at length as the conference media has a chance to sit down with each on Friday.

Harrison is hoping to have a breakout season in 2021 and has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list ahead of the season.

