Olave, Munford, Garrett named preseason Walter Camp All-Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With three first-team selections on Thursday's preseason Walter Camp All-America team, Ohio State tied Iowa State for the most in the country. The trio of Buckeyes to be given the honor were senior wide receiver Chris Olave, fifth-year senior tackle Thayer Munford and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Joining Olave on the first-team offense at the skill positions were Clemson's Justyn Ross at wideout, Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Breece Hall at tight end and running back, Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim, and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Olave led the Buckeyes with 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite missing the Big Ten Championship Game due to COVID-19, and surprised many with his decision to return to school for another year. Olave is widely projected as a mid-first-round pick in next year's NFL draft. Munford, who enters his fourth year as a starter for Ohio State in 2021, joined a first-team offensive line that includes Kentucky's Darian Kinnard, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, Alabama's Evan Neal and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum. Munford had the finest season of his career in 2020, having fully recovered from a back injury that had hampered him in years past, and Munford has the highest Pro Football Focus grade among all returning tackles in college football.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaGlvIFN0YXRlJiMzOTtzIFRoYXllciBNdW5mb3JkIGluIDIwMjA6 IDxicj48YnI+8J+UuCA5MS44IFBGRiBHcmFkZSA8YnI+PGJyPjFzdCBhbW9u ZyBhbGwgcmV0dXJuaW5nIHRhY2tsZXMg8J+nsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vV0pkY1dpM3RldiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dKZGNXaTN0ZXY8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENvbGxlZ2UgKEBQRkZfQ29sbGVnZSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QRkZfQ29sbGVnZS9zdGF0dXMv MTM5MjkyMTc0ODM0MTk0MDIyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkg MTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==