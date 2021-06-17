Olave, Munford, Garrett named preseason Walter Camp All-Americans
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With three first-team selections on Thursday's preseason Walter Camp All-America team, Ohio State tied Iowa State for the most in the country.
The trio of Buckeyes to be given the honor were senior wide receiver Chris Olave, fifth-year senior tackle Thayer Munford and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.
Joining Olave on the first-team offense at the skill positions were Clemson's Justyn Ross at wideout, Iowa State's Charlie Kolar and Breece Hall at tight end and running back, Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim, and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell.
Olave led the Buckeyes with 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite missing the Big Ten Championship Game due to COVID-19, and surprised many with his decision to return to school for another year. Olave is widely projected as a mid-first-round pick in next year's NFL draft.
Munford, who enters his fourth year as a starter for Ohio State in 2021, joined a first-team offensive line that includes Kentucky's Darian Kinnard, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, Alabama's Evan Neal and Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum.
Munford had the finest season of his career in 2020, having fully recovered from a back injury that had hampered him in years past, and Munford has the highest Pro Football Focus grade among all returning tackles in college football.
Garrett, the lone player of these three that was recognized as an All-American last season (CBS Sports), returns as perhaps the most established star on the Buckeye defense in 2021. The Buckeyes finished No. 6 in the nation in run defense last season with Garrett spearheading efforts in the middle of the Ohio State defensive line.
Joining Garrett on the first-team Walter Camp defensive line are Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Clemson's Bryan Bresee and Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal. At linebacker, Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., Iowa State's Mike Rose and Nick Bonitto made the cut, and Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) and Brandon Joseph (Northwestern) were the four first-team defensive backs.