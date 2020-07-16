BuckeyeGrove - Olave makes Biletnikoff Award watch list

High expectations await Chris Olave following a breakout sophomore season in 2019, and his efforts have earned the third-year wideout a spot on the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list on Thursday.

Since its inception in 1994, the award given to the most outstanding wide receiver in college football has only been won by a single Buckeye, when Terry Glenn set a slew of program records in 1995 with a 1,400-yard, 17-touchdown season from the position.

But not only was Glenn the only Buckeye to win the Biletnikoff, he's also the only finalist Ohio State has ever had for the honor.

Olave picked up right where he left off from a stellar end to his true freshman season to lead the Buckeyes with a team-leading 840 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year as he became Justin Fields' favorite big-play target.

The California native had three multi-touchdown performances in three games through the middle of the season, hauling in two scoring grabs against Miami (Ohio), Northwestern and Wisconsin before a monster 139-yard outing in a meeting with Rutgers; the most of his career.

Against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Fields found Olave in the end zone for a crucial go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-long to keep the Buckeyes' national title hopes alive late in a hotly contested ball game, but ultimately a mixup between the two on a route in the game's waning minutes led to a Clemson interception that cost Ohio State its season.

With three of the Buckeyes' top five receiving options departing after the season, Olave will become the No. 1 option out of the receiving corps for the first time, even if he already emerged as the go-to guy late last year.

Another big year could boost Olave's draft stock significantly, even though many projections already slot him to be selected in the first few rounds.