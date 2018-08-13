The Buckeyes were back to practice on Monday after having Sunday off, at least in terms of hitting the practice field. Media access is still a no-go, but Ohio State official social media has been keeping people in the loop with what is going on with the Buckeyes.

Freshman wide receiver, Chris Olave out of San Marcos (Calif.) was a late addition to the Ohio State recruiting class but he has caught the eye of his coaches and the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is now the latest first-year player to have his black stripe removed. It signifies being 'part of the team' and is granted when the coaches deem that the player is ready to contribute, however it is not an indicator of immediate playing time.



Olave was a three-star recruit out of high school but had an offer list that was well above his ranking. He committed to the Buckeyes late in the process and is a bit of a rarity as Ohio State does not generally get too many players out of the Golden State.

Now Olave will look to join an experience-laden receivers room that did not lose anyone last year to graduation or early-departure and could find his first impact on special teams. Regardless of where he plays in 2018, he has passed a major hurdle with the removal of his black strip.

Olave joins a group of scholarship players who have had their stripes removed of Tommy Togiai, Dallas Gant, Teradja Mitchell, Taron Vincent and Brian Snead.