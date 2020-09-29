A short memory is a good thing for an athlete to have.

For a shooter in basketball, that means forgetting that last miss. For a quarterback, putting that interception on the previous possession behind you.

For Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave though, he hasn’t quite moved past the miscommunication on a route in December’s Fiesta Bowl that led to a game-winning interception for Clemson.

It’s still fresh on his mind, but Olave is using it as fuel.

“I don’t think I’ve gotten over it still, and I still got that chip on my shoulder and I want to show the world,” Olave said.