COLUMBUS, Ohio-- When arriving on Ohio State campus from San Marcos, California, Chris Olave knew that as a true freshman, the odds were stacked against him with the thought of seeing early playing time, because at Ohio State, freshman usually defer to more experienced players that have paid their dues.

However, it took a season-ending injury from an experienced player, Austin Mack, for Olave to gain an opportunity to showcase his skills in an expanded role and last week against Michigan State and he didn't disappoint. Olave had two catches for 41 yards in the victory for the Buckeyes and both of those catches came in tense moments in a tight game.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that Olave is "tough, smart and mature for his age" and has shown through his preparation, has earned the trust of the coaches with his work on special teams along with revealing his potential in the future offense.

"Boy, he's going to be good," Meyer said after practice on Wednesday. "He's way ahead of schedule. Special teams, he is doing great for us. He's going to be a fine player."

