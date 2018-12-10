Olave, Davis return to their home state to play in the Rose Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The day after the Ohio State Buckeyes captured the Big Ten Championship against the Northwestern Wildcats, the Buckeyes found themselves just shy of their ultimate goal for competing for a championship, but we're happy to settle for the consolation prize of "the granddaddy of them all," The Rose Bowl.
The unveiling that the Ohio State Buckeyes would be facing Pac-12 Champions, the Washington Huskies in The Rose Bowl on New Years' Day was exciting to most, including Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who has yet to coach one in his illustrious coaching career.
However, it did mean a little more for the kids were born in raised in the state of California with the two being young and upcoming players for the Buckeyes in redshirt freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and freshman wide receiver Chris Olave.
Davis said that being from Bellflower, California, which is just 18 miles from Pasadena, he heard a lot of about the atmosphere and presence of the Rose Bowl as well as the USC Coliseum and that playing on a stage like that, in his second ever start, would be a dream come true.
"Just growing up being an L.A. kid, you've been to the Rose Bowl," Davis said. "Not specifically for the Rose Bowl, but I used to go watch UCLA and stuff like that and being in that stadium. Just being a California kid playing football, you dream of someday either playing in that stadium or the Coliseum."
