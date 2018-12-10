COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The day after the Ohio State Buckeyes captured the Big Ten Championship against the Northwestern Wildcats, the Buckeyes found themselves just shy of their ultimate goal for competing for a championship, but we're happy to settle for the consolation prize of "the granddaddy of them all," The Rose Bowl.

The unveiling that the Ohio State Buckeyes would be facing Pac-12 Champions, the Washington Huskies in The Rose Bowl on New Years' Day was exciting to most, including Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who has yet to coach one in his illustrious coaching career.

However, it did mean a little more for the kids were born in raised in the state of California with the two being young and upcoming players for the Buckeyes in redshirt freshman offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and freshman wide receiver Chris Olave.