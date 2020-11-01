Olave comes up big for Buckeyes with several crucial plays against PSU
In the immediate aftermath of Ohio State’s Week 1 win against Nebraska, it seemed quite possible that Chris Olave could miss Saturday’s matchup with Penn State.Boy are Ryan Day and company ever gla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news