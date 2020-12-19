BuckeyeGrove - Olave, Browning, Chrisman among 22 unavailable for Buckeyes

Ohio State may have gotten back several starters that missed the Michigan State game in the past couple weeks, but the Buckeyes’ status report for Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game lists 22 players as unavailable, including starters on offense, defense and special teams.

Junior wide receiver Chris Olave, senior linebacker Baron Browning and redshirt senior punter Drue Chrisman may be the most impactful absences for Ohio State, although starting safety Marcus Hooker is listed as a game-time decision as well.

All three players were named to an All-Big Ten team this past week, and Olave, who leads the team with 36 receptions, earned a first team distinction on the Big Ten coaches ballot.

Olave is tied with sophomore wideout Garrett Wilson for a team-leading five touchdowns receptions this season and trails only Wilson with 528 passing yards.

After Olave and Wilson, the Ohio State wide receiver with the next-most receptions this season is freshman Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who will also be unavailable for the Buckeyes on Saturday. Smith-Njigba had six catches for 17 yards and one touchdown this season.

Browning, Ohio State’s starter at the outside Sam linebacker position, filled in for redshirt senior Tuf Borland at middle linebacker against Michigan State, as Borland was unavailable for the contest. With Borland back today and Browning out, it’s likely the Buckeyes will line up sixth-year senior Justin Hilliard at the Sam spot for much of the game.

Chrisman was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches this season, and he may be replaced by senior punter Zach Hoover or sophomore Michael O’Shaughnessy on Saturday.

Ohio State will also be down two key members of its five-man defensive end rotation, as Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste will both be unavailable. Friday missed the Michigan State game as well.

Ohio State-Northwestern will kick off at noon in Indianapolis to decide this season’s Big Ten champion.

Read the full status report below: