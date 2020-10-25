Zenuae Michalski earned an offer from The Ohio State University back on Sept. 8, but has already somehow found a way to make his way to the school twice since then.

Michalski traveled to the college in late September as a Louisville commit, and is fresh off of another trip to the city this past weekend for the Buckeye Bash. The Indiana-based recruit was one of seven offensive players committed to Ohio State who attended the event on Saturday.

While only one 2021 target was at the Buckeye Bash, Michalski enjoyed the time he spent with his future teammates.

"Oh, it was great," Michalski told BuckeyeGrove. "Getting to meet everyone for the first time in person. A lot of them already met before on visits and stuff, so it was kind of my chance to get to meet everybody and kind of interact. It was just really cool to kind of see face-to-face with everybody."