Okpara commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes long search for a center for the class of 2022 has finally come to a conclusion with the commitment of four-star center Felix Okpara. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder is the nation's No. 50 player according to Rivals.com and made the call earlier today for Chris Holtmann's squad.

Okpara, who is originally from Nigeria, took an official visit to Ohio State along with one to Ole Miss in the month of June and needed a little bit of time to sort things out but now was the right time to make the call and that was to Ohio State's benefit.

The new Ohio State commit had seen interest picking up for him over the last couple of months with offers from Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt and Vanderbilt along with Ohio State, but ultimately felt like Columbus is home.

“I chose Ohio State because of my relationship with the coaches and the way they have developed players,” Okpara told BuckeyeGrove.

He attends powerhouse prep school Hamilton Heights Christian in Chattanooga (TN) and also runs on the EYBL circuit with MoKan Elite, one of the countries premier nike sponsored programs

Okpara is a more than capable shot blocker and should give the Buckeyes a rim protector and someone who is defensive minded. The offensive game is getting better as Okpara continues to develop but scouts who have seen Okpara in action have commented that his developing mid-range game continues to rise.

With that being said, yes, his offensive game is somewhat raw, but not as raw as someone such as Ibrahima Diallo. Okpara has a great understanding of how to play and his defensive prowess has led him to become a top 50 prospect in the country which goes to show that he can become a big time player at the next level as his offensive game continue to develop.

Joining Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton and Bowen Hardman in Ohio State’s 2022 class, the commitment of Okpara boosts the Buckeyes to the No.1 ranked recruiting class in the country on Rivals.

Keep your eyes peeled for a film breakdown of what exactly Okpara brings Ohio State later this week.