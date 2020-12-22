Oklahoma, Ohio State standing out for Rivals100 DE
Omari Abor’s stock is among the fastest rising of any prospect in the class of 2022.
Unranked in Rivals’ initial rankings released this past spring, Abor jumped into the Rivals250 in September’s update and two weeks ago leapt 113 spots to land at No. 89 in the latest batch.
Ohio State is among a recent coinciding slew of offers to the four-star defensive end, and according to Omari Abor’s father Randy “Barr” Abor, the Buckeyes are well in the hunt for his services.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news