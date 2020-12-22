Omari Abor’s stock is among the fastest rising of any prospect in the class of 2022.

Unranked in Rivals’ initial rankings released this past spring, Abor jumped into the Rivals250 in September’s update and two weeks ago leapt 113 spots to land at No. 89 in the latest batch.

Ohio State is among a recent coinciding slew of offers to the four-star defensive end, and according to Omari Abor’s father Randy “Barr” Abor, the Buckeyes are well in the hunt for his services.