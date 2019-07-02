Ohio State's recruiting momentum continues to build as the Buckeyes landed their sixth commitment in the past two weeks in Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder tight end Joe Royer. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect becomes commitment No. 16 in Ohio State's 2020 class, choosing the Buckeyes over Arizona State, LSU, and Penn State, among others.

"This has been a very difficult decision because of the great relationships we've developed with some great coaches, great people," Royer said. "It ultimately boiled down to this is a great fit for me and a great fit for my family and friends."

Royer earned his scholarship offer from the Buckeyes in early June at Ohio State's first one-day camp of the month. It was a big day for tight ends with the Buckeyes having three of Ohio's best on campus, but it was Royer who emerged from that camp a day later with the offer from Ohio State.

Royer then made his official visit to Ohio State two weekends ago as part of the 16 visitor group for the Buckeyes. After taking a little time to think things over, he decided to stay in-state, joining teammate and offensive lineman Jakob James in the Buckeyes' class.

