Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb shows resiliency in return to football field

During his time at Ohio State, Kamryn Babb has endured a multitude of leg injuries.

But they have not hindered his resolve.

Now in his fifth season with the program, Babb is back to full strength and working with the team through spring practices. As Babb seeks to make his return to the field, he said he’s blessed to be back at full strength.

“I’m back right now with the team and the guys, so it’s good to be out there,” Babb said. “Just trying to go day-by-day, take it slow and enjoy my time and have fun with it.”

As a member of the 2018 class, Babb arrived in Columbus as a four-star recruit alongside Chris Olave and high school teammate Cameron Brown. But, Babb’s path was hindered by injury even before he stepped foot on campus.

Babb suffered his first ACL tear ahead of his final season at Christian Brothers High School in St. Louis, Missouri. With his sights set on getting back to the field his freshman season with the Buckeyes, Babb tore his other ACL prior to the season’s start.

Across the next three years, Babb tore his ACL two more times — once more in each knee — in addition to a broken leg.

While Babb contemplated retirement after his third ACL tear, he decided to stick with the sport. He pointed to his faith, teammates and Ohio State physical therapist Adam Stewart as resources he could lean on during the rehab process.

“Everybody in this building. Stew, he’s been a huge part of my life, just being the guy that’s been there on my hip the whole time really,” Babb said. “Just my faith in Jesus and my relationship with him has grown more than I could ever imagine.”

Despite his injury history, Babb has seen the field in limited time over his career — appearing in eight games for the Buckeyes.

Although Babb’s on-the-field presence was limited, he has remained a foundational piece in the Ohio State locker room. As Babb battled through his fourth ACL tear in the 2021 season, he made his impact as one of the team’s six captains.

Head coach Ryan Day praised Babb’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“I could talk for hours about Kam Babb and what he’s done, being a captain and everything he’s been through,” Day said. “We’re Kam Babb fans around here, everybody loves Kam.”

As Babb looks to carve out a role in a crowded wide receivers room that contains breakout junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba and sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, he preached selflessness.

“We’ve got so many great receivers in this room, so how dare I be selfish,” Babb said. “I want everybody to eat and I want everybody to get theirs because everybody deserves to shine. So whenever my number is called, I just want to make that play.”

With Babb back at full strength, Day said that if he can stay healthy “he’s going to have an impact on this offense.”

While Babb is working toward his triumphant return to the field, he said he wants to be a role model for people to persevere through hard times.

“I just know that there’s so many people out here that feel like they don’t have hope and feel like they’re lost,” Babb said. “This is bigger than me and I know, in my head, that if I can get through this then maybe somebody that’s struggling through the same thing or even something worse can look at my story and be like, ‘He did it so why can’t I.’ I’m no different than anybody else.”