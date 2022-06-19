Ohio State would be ‘dream come true’ for 2025 QB Chase Herbstreit

The quarterback pipeline continues for the Herbstreit family.

The Herbstreit’s have one of the Ohio State father-son duos named captains, as the program named James Herbstreit a defensive captain during his career from 1958-60, and his son, Kirk Herbstreit, captained and played quarterback at Ohio State from 1990-92.

Now, Kirk Herbstreit watches as his son and 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit tries to follow in his footsteps, camping with the Buckeyes Tuesday. Chase Herbstreit said he’s very familiar with Ohio State and the coaching staff.

“I've known them basically my whole life just coming here because my dad and my brother (Zak Herbstreit) goes here,” Chase Herbstreit said. “They like to joke around with me a lot, but I get along with them good.”

Last season, Zak Herbstreit joined Ohio State as a preferred walk-on tight end while his twin older brothers, Tye and Jake Herbstreit, are playing at Clemson.

With his eye toward his own college career, Chase Herbstreit said donning the scarlet and gray like his father would be special as he already admires his older brothers.

“It's just awesome to look up to him and see him play here,” Chase Herbstreit said. “If I get to play here, it'd be a dream come true.”