Ohio State would be ‘dream come true’ for 2025 QB Chase Herbstreit
The quarterback pipeline continues for the Herbstreit family.
The Herbstreit’s have one of the Ohio State father-son duos named captains, as the program named James Herbstreit a defensive captain during his career from 1958-60, and his son, Kirk Herbstreit, captained and played quarterback at Ohio State from 1990-92.
Now, Kirk Herbstreit watches as his son and 2025 quarterback Chase Herbstreit tries to follow in his footsteps, camping with the Buckeyes Tuesday. Chase Herbstreit said he’s very familiar with Ohio State and the coaching staff.
“I've known them basically my whole life just coming here because my dad and my brother (Zak Herbstreit) goes here,” Chase Herbstreit said. “They like to joke around with me a lot, but I get along with them good.”
Last season, Zak Herbstreit joined Ohio State as a preferred walk-on tight end while his twin older brothers, Tye and Jake Herbstreit, are playing at Clemson.
With his eye toward his own college career, Chase Herbstreit said donning the scarlet and gray like his father would be special as he already admires his older brothers.
“It's just awesome to look up to him and see him play here,” Chase Herbstreit said. “If I get to play here, it'd be a dream come true.”
Chase Herbstreit threw passes under the watch of quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis Tuesday, impressing with several deep-ball passes of more than 25 yards.
After one year of high school football, Chase Herbstreit said he’s eager to continue refining his skills as a quarterback and developing as a football player.
“I try to work as hard as I can almost every single day. Just as many reps as I can get done,” Chase Herbstreit said. “Any extra reps, I'll do it.”
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was also around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center as Chase Herbstreit displayed his quarterbacking ability.
Chase Herbstreit said Day’s mind and knowledge of football is “unbelievable,” and he’d like to take an opportunity to pick his brian.
“His knowledge of the game… it's like one of the best minds I've ever seen in the game,” Chase Herbstreit said. “If I could just talk to him a little bit more, I feel like I could get a lot better.”
Chase Herbstreit said the Buckeyes coaching staff liked his accuracy, mentoring him through additional footwork drills and competitive situations.
He still has time to develop and grow into his own quarterback frame and will do so at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati as the next “Herbstreit” vying to become a Division I football player and, perhaps, a Buckeye.
“All I care about is just playing here and trying to win a national championship here,” Chase Herbstreit said. “That's the best, like there's no greater feeling.”