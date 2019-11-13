COLUMBUS, Ohio – Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball team will have an early opportunity to build up its resumé when it hosts Villanova.

The Wildcats will bring a championship pedigree into the game, and with Jay Wright at the helm, Villanova promises to aim for another season of tournament relevance. The Wildcats finished last season with a 26-10 record and a second-round exit by way of Purdue.

“To have a team of this caliber to come in, it’s a great thing,” Holtmann said. “It’s a great thing for our program.”

The matchup will feature two teams inside the top 16, and it will be only the fourth meeting between the two schools. Ohio State holds the series edge 2-1, with the last two matchups being decided by a combined two points.

The Wildcats did lose their top-two scorers from last season, as Phil Booth (18.6 ppg) and Eric Paschall (16.5 ppg) entered into the NBA.

Despite the loss in scoring production, Villanova was able to put up nearly 100 points in its only game this season. Winning 97-54 over Army, the Wildcats saw huge production from their two big men. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Saddiq Bey combined for 46 points and 18 points in the game.

Robinson-Earl, a freshman for the Wildcats, was able to lead the team in both points and rebounds. Two sophomores, Bey and Cole Swider, were able to follow Robinson-Earl in the scoring column, with Swider dropping 18 points off the bench.

Youth will be a theme in the game, as Villanova has no rostered seniors and Andre Wesson, the only Buckeye senior that would see the floor, is out with an injury.

Despite the absence of senior leadership, Holtmann knows that Wright’s team will play with a tremendous amount of poise. He also expects the group to bring a physicality on defense that will make it difficult for the Buckeyes to get the ball to Kaleb Wesson in the post.

“They are an elite defensive team, but they are elite at keeping the ball out of the post,” Holtmann said.

Villanova has a tremendous amount of length that they will bring to the floor against Ohio State. With an average starting lineup height of over 6-feet-6-inches, the Buckeyes will have to battle on the glass and in the post.