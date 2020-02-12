COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will have a rare opportunity with Rutgers coming to town: a chance to acquire a quality win.

Ohio State (15-8, 5-7) is looking up at Rutgers (17-7, 8-5), who sits at sixth in the Big Ten conference. The game against the Scarlet Knights will kick off a valuable two-game homestretch in a league that allows little forgiveness on the road.

A win over the Scarlet Knights would go down as Ohio State’s second-best conference win, next to the win over Penn State back in December. In order to capture the win, Ohio State will have to go through a team that focuses on balance and consistency.

“I think the consistency of their roster has helped in a lot of ways,” Chris Holtmann said on the success of Rutgers. “I think they lost the one kid, the transfer, but outside of that, everybody’s back. They still have some youth, but they have some youth combined with some experience.”

Seven players average 7.5 points or more per game for Rutgers, but the leading scorer, Ron Harper Jr., is only pouring in 11.3 points per game. Including Harper, four sophomores make up the group of balanced scoring.

While Rutgers certainly has a some youth, the roster is infused with the production of senior Akwasi Yeboah, junior Geo Baker and junior Jacob Young. Yeboah is averaging 10.3 points per game, and Baker has been able to contribute 9.9 points per game and a team-high 3.6 assists per game. Young has been able to add another 8.3 points per game to the mix.

The rise of Rutgers further drives home the notion that the Big Ten conference is as deep as it has ever been. With teams that a few years ago would have been virtually automatic wins rising to a very competitive level, there seems to be no opportunities to let one’s guard down in the Big Ten.

“The bottom line in this league is they just keep coming,” Holtmann said. “The talent, the coaching, the quality teams just keep coming, home and road.”

Luckily for Ohio State, the game will be played in Columbus and not Piscataway, New Jersey. While the Scarlet Knights are 16-0 at home, they are only 1-5 on the road, with their lone win coming against Nebraska.

Ohio State, who had won three straight games before stumbling against Wisconsin, will look to rekindle the fire they were playing with over their short winning streak. The Buckeyes continue to go through growing pains, and the disappointing performance in Madison, Wisconsin was another downslope in a season of up and downs.

“I think we’re a team that is still growing and still going through frustrations and also some really good moments, some really positive moments,” Holtmann said. “I think we have guys that are going through the normal stuff you go through in a long season where you’re playing really confident and then you stub your toe and go through some things.”

While the Buckeyes had a disappointing showing against Wisconsin, the focus is now firmly on Rutgers.

“I think you got to quickly put it behind you,” Holtmann said on the loss to Wisconsin. “Learn from it and quickly put it behind you. It can’t stay with you as a player. You’ve got to make the corrections, but it can’t stay with you as players and as coaches. I think that’s really, really important to move quickly.”

Holtmann stressed the importance of being a resilient group, especially in a conference like the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will have a chance to show off this resiliency against Rutgers, in a game that should be a hard-earned win for either side.

The contest will tip at 7 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.