Ohio State third-year receiver Jaelen Gill will enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources have informed BuckeyeGrove.com. Gill was vying for the vacant H position at Ohio State this spring after the graduation of K.J. Hill but with the COVID-19 shutdown limiting spring practice to less than a week, Gill has decided to move on and assess opportunities elsewhere.

Gill entered the Ohio State program as a high four-star prospect and Top 100 national recruit out of nearby Westerville (Ohio) South high school and was a U.S. Army All-American.

As a second-year player at Ohio State, Gill recorded six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Sources have indicated that Gill will apply for immediate eligibility at his next stop.

