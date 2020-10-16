The final week of flashbacks before game week has arrived.

Ohio State has a little over a week before the Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Ohio Stadium to kickoff the 131st season of football.

The Buckeyes were scheduled to travel to East Lansing for a game against Michigan St. in both the original 2020 schedule and the revised one released Aug. 5. Interestingly, Ohio State will contest Michigan St. on the road during its seventh game of schedule 3.0, as well.

Here are three games during Week 7 since 2000 to remember: