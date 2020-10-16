Ohio State Week 7 flashbacks
The final week of flashbacks before game week has arrived.
Ohio State has a little over a week before the Nebraska Cornhuskers enter Ohio Stadium to kickoff the 131st season of football.
The Buckeyes were scheduled to travel to East Lansing for a game against Michigan St. in both the original 2020 schedule and the revised one released Aug. 5. Interestingly, Ohio State will contest Michigan St. on the road during its seventh game of schedule 3.0, as well.
Here are three games during Week 7 since 2000 to remember:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news