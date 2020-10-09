Beat writers and analysts got to watch the Ohio State football team practice for about a half hour in Ohio Stadium last Saturday.

It was a sliver of what will come in about two weeks as the Buckeyes will play a meaningful game against Nebraska on Oct. 24. Just as we have since early September, BuckeyeGrove looks back at previous games from each week until Week 1 kicks off this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes would've played in Columbus in Week 6 of the original schedule, and the Purdue Boilermakers would've been the opponent in schedule 2.0.

This particular week has seen Ohio State face 12 different opponents among those from the Big Ten as well as San Diego State and Bowling Green. Here are three games during Week 6 from 2000 to remember: