The calendar has turned to October, which means Ohio State and Big Ten football will begin its 2020 season in just over three weeks.

Until then, we’re still looking back at what could have been. The Buckeyes were originally scheduled to have a bye week, and would have played at Nebraska on the revised schedule.

Week five has produced some close matchups over the years. Since 2000, Ohio State has played a ranked opponent during the fifth week seven times. The Buckeyes have lost four games during this week, the last of which in 2011 as Michigan St. won a 10-7 game at Ohio Stadium.

Here are three games from Week 5 since 2000 to remember: