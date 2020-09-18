 BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Week 3 flashbacks
Ohio State Week 3 flashbacks

Ryan Day, Ohio State and Big Ten football will return to the sidelines in October after the conference announced Sept. 16 it will resume play.
Ryan Day, Ohio State and Big Ten football will return to the sidelines in October after the conference announced Sept. 16 it will resume play. (Scott Stuart)
Jacob Benge • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@JacobBenge

Pretty soon, Week 3 will be played in 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that football will return Oct. 23-24 after postponing the fall season on Aug. 11.

The Buckeyes have played three or more consecutive nonconference games to begin their football seasons in 16 of the last 20 seasons.

RELATED: Big Ten football season to begin Oct. 23-24

In the original schedule for 2020, the Buffalo Bulls would have been welcomed to Ohio Stadium to make it three straight nonconference contests once again. Nonconference games can do one of several things. They help get players loose and in football mode without having a direct impact on conference standings.

Or they can make for must-watch matchups when two ranked teams get together early, perhaps giving early indicators of what bowl or playoff games will look like.

Since 2000, Ohio State has never lost two of its first three games to start the season. In fact, 1986 was the last time the Buckeyes were 1-2 out of the gate. Let’s take a look at three games from Week 3 contests since the turn of the millennium.

