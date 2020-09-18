BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Week 3 flashbacks

Pretty soon, Week 3 will be played in 2020.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that football will return Oct. 23-24 after postponing the fall season on Aug. 11.

The Buckeyes have played three or more consecutive nonconference games to begin their football seasons in 16 of the last 20 seasons.

In the original schedule for 2020, the Buffalo Bulls would have been welcomed to Ohio Stadium to make it three straight nonconference contests once again. Nonconference games can do one of several things. They help get players loose and in football mode without having a direct impact on conference standings.