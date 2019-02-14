Ohio State wasn't prepared in 63-56 loss to Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- The Ohio State Buckeyes (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) had a chance to climb to even in their Big Ten conference record but fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini (10-15, 6-8 Big Ten) in a 63-56 loss at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday night, ending a brief three-game winning streak.
Ohio State junior forward Andre Wesson said that this was a game the Buckeyes needed to have with a tough stretch of games ahead including going on the road at Michigan State which comes this Sunday at 1 p.m., Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann disagreed that it doesn't matter what the situation is, it was a lost opportunity.
"A loss is a loss," Holtmann said. "People look at it differently, but I'm disappointed after every loss. Whoever it is, whatever time it is. Whatever point in the season."
