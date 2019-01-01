Ohio State holds off Washington to capture the Rose Bowl, 28-23
PASADENA, Calif.-- Games at the Rose Bowl are often big games with big stars that promise big moments and in that sense Tuesday's game that pitted Ohio State and Washington against each other did deliver, but it showed the departure of one of the best coaches of a generation.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer went out on top as Dwayne Haskins, Parris Campbell, Mike Weber, Jordan Fuller and Brendon White all had a hand in sending out the legendary coach with a victory.
Meyer said that even though he has walked away from coaching once before, he believes with the health obstacles he faces will keep him from patrolling the sidelines as a head coach for good.
"I've been blessed," Meyer said. "I know this is relatively young, but I started young, 17 years as a head coach, 33 years doing this. And just very fortunate, and I do believe I'm done."
The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) holds off the No. 9 Washington Huskies (10-4, 7-2 Pac 12) to win the 105th Rose Bowl by a score of 28-23 in Pasadena, California.
What the Buckeye has been missing this year has been a consistent running game and over the past few games for the Buckeyes, the load has been carried by J.K. Dobbins.
However, today Weber showed up in a big way, providing a spark for a Buckeye offense that had sputtered early in the game with multiple runs for 10-plus yards totaling 86 yards on 12 carries at halftime. Weber would finish the game with 15 carries for 96 yards.
"(Strength and conditioning) Coach [Mick Marotti] and Meyer preach about the winning line of scrimmage," Haskins said. "So, today Mike ran the ball really efficiently and got a lot of first downs with him. Opened up the passing game for us, giving us some wide-open lanes and as far as impacting the zone coverage. We did a great job picking up some blitzes today, and we had to be efficient."
After the game, White and Haskins took home the honors as the Rose Bowl's offensive and defensive players of the game. White had eight solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and an interception of Washington's two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Haskins went 25-for-37 with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns.
With the game now after and Meyer's retirement in effect, the focus for Ohio State football will turn to Haskins' decision to return to school for another year or head to the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins said there is no rush in making a decision.
"Nowhere as far as like gaining any momentum with that," Haskins said. "I still have a lot of time making the decision, working with my family and teammates and coaches to figure out what's best for me. But right now I'm excited to get this win. Excited to leave Coach with this victory for myself and the rest of the teammates. It's a blessed situation right now."
After an early defensive stalemate through the first few drives to start the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes went on an 11 play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Haskins to Campbell putting the senior wide receiver over 1,000 yards on the season and the Buckeyes up 7-0 at 9:04 of the first quarter.
Washington later got on the board with a solid drive that consisted of 11 plays for 55 yards that ended in a 38-yard field goal from Peyton Henry to pull the score to 7-3 with 1:19 left in the first quarter.
With 12:23 left in the second quarter, Ohio State responded in the early second quarter with another lengthy 10 plays, 75-yard drive finished with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Haskins to Johnnie Dixon to get the lead into double digits at a 14-3 score.
Just before the end of the first half, the Buckeyes added to their lead with a 46 second five play, 56-yard drive the ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Berry from Haskins to put the score at 21-3 and give Haskins three touchdown passes on the day and 50 touchdown passes on the season.
The Buckeyes struck again in the early third quarter with a seven play, 80-yard drive that ended with J.K. Dobbins cutting through the defensive line for a three-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 28-3.
With 12:17 left in the fourth quarter, the Huskies got their first touchdown of the night on a two-yard jump pass from Jake Browning to Drew Sample to put the score at 28-10.
Washington answers yet again to get closer with a one-yard touchdown run from Myles Gaskin to pull the Huskies to within 11 points with just 6:42 to play in the final quarter.
After the Ohio State offense continued to stymie itself, the Huskies to advantage once again with another short two-yard touchdown rush from Gaskin, but the Huskies two-point conversion play was intercepted by White putting the score at 28-23.
The Huskies then tried an onside-kick play, but the attempt safely careened into the chest of Dixon and the Buckeyes held on for the five-point victory in the 105th Rose Bowl Game.
This ends a wild season for the Buckeyes on and off the team as Meyer will step down as coach and new head coach Ryan Day will officially start his coaching duties tomorrow and moving forward into the 2019 college football season.