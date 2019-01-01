PASADENA, Calif.-- Games at the Rose Bowl are often big games with big stars that promise big moments and in that sense Tuesday's game that pitted Ohio State and Washington against each other did deliver, but it showed the departure of one of the best coaches of a generation.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer went out on top as Dwayne Haskins, Parris Campbell, Mike Weber, Jordan Fuller and Brendon White all had a hand in sending out the legendary coach with a victory.

Meyer said that even though he has walked away from coaching once before, he believes with the health obstacles he faces will keep him from patrolling the sidelines as a head coach for good.

"I've been blessed," Meyer said. "I know this is relatively young, but I started young, 17 years as a head coach, 33 years doing this. And just very fortunate, and I do believe I'm done."

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) holds off the No. 9 Washington Huskies (10-4, 7-2 Pac 12) to win the 105th Rose Bowl by a score of 28-23 in Pasadena, California.

What the Buckeye has been missing this year has been a consistent running game and over the past few games for the Buckeyes, the load has been carried by J.K. Dobbins.

However, today Weber showed up in a big way, providing a spark for a Buckeye offense that had sputtered early in the game with multiple runs for 10-plus yards totaling 86 yards on 12 carries at halftime. Weber would finish the game with 15 carries for 96 yards.

"(Strength and conditioning) Coach [Mick Marotti] and Meyer preach about the winning line of scrimmage," Haskins said. "So, today Mike ran the ball really efficiently and got a lot of first downs with him. Opened up the passing game for us, giving us some wide-open lanes and as far as impacting the zone coverage. We did a great job picking up some blitzes today, and we had to be efficient."

After the game, White and Haskins took home the honors as the Rose Bowl's offensive and defensive players of the game. White had eight solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and an interception of Washington's two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Haskins went 25-for-37 with 251 yards passing and three touchdowns.

With the game now after and Meyer's retirement in effect, the focus for Ohio State football will turn to Haskins' decision to return to school for another year or head to the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins said there is no rush in making a decision.

"Nowhere as far as like gaining any momentum with that," Haskins said. "I still have a lot of time making the decision, working with my family and teammates and coaches to figure out what's best for me. But right now I'm excited to get this win. Excited to leave Coach with this victory for myself and the rest of the teammates. It's a blessed situation right now."