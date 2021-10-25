Ohio State vs Penn State: The Stars Will Be Out

Check the forecast for Saturday Night and you will see what we have grown up to expect for a late October evening in Ohio on Halloween weekend, mid 40s and mostly cloudy. However, inside The Shoe for The Ohio State vs Penn State match up it will be anything but chilly and cloudy. The Stars will be out for this one in full force as the Buckeye Staff cranks up the heat for a primetime recruiting weekend. We have been tracking the RSVP List for a couple weeks now at the ScarletAndGrayReport with our Penn State 10/30 - Notable Early Guest List thread, and it truly has been shaping up to be The Who's Who of the Top Prospects in attendance Saturday evening. Not only will the Commitments be well represented, we expect 1 Huge five Star, 16 four Stars and the top 2025 Quarterback in Ohio that all plan to be in attendance. Additionally, the list will continue growing throughout the week.

We caught up with a few of those that plan to attend as they told us what their expectations are for the weekend and what they are looking forward to seeing most.

"I’m excited because all I’ve been hearing about is the atmosphere in Columbus and how supportive the town is for the team, so I’m really excited for that."

"I am looking to just have a great time ! To enjoy myself with my family and cherish the moments we have together throughout this process! The atmosphere is going to be something I am excited for as well just to see what the energy of the fans , players , and coaches have while being in the Shoe!"

"I’m looking forward to getting back to Ohio State, it was a visit that really grew on me this summer and stood out to me and I’m looking forward to being back up there and enjoying this game experience."

The 2022 DT from California will be taking his Official Visit this weekend. "I'm looking forward to seeing the GameDay atmosphere and what it would be like to be a football player at the Ohio State University. I also look at the people that surround me and how are they treating each other."

"(I'm) excited to get back to OSU especially against Penn State. Can’t wait to see the crowd and all the other recruits there. It will also be nice to talk with coaches again in person."

" (I'm) pretty excited to get back to OSU especially against a rival like Penn State for a night game. I know the environment will be very electric for that game so I will definitely be looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to the fans especially the student section and how fast Ohio State will start."

"I’m just excited to see the energy that the fans will bring to the game. I’m ready to see the coaching in action and see where I could fit in the defense."