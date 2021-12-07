Ohio State uses accountability to emphasize defense during stretch
With 2:39 left on the road against Penn State up by six points, Ohio State needed to lock down defensively.
The Buckeyes held as much as an 18-point lead in the early moments of the second half, but let the Nittany Lions come back to within two possessions with the help of eight free-throw makes, two layups, two jumpers and a dunk.
It was something Ohio State struggled with last season: stopping opposing offenses from storming back, making games close again. It was something freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. never wanted to let happen.
“We had to lock in,” he said. “We just prepare for those moments. We go over a lot of late games situations in practice. Within those hurdles and in tight games, we come in and are like, ‘Yo,’we have to get stops. We’re not letting them get stops and we’re letting them come back. We should be up by 20 right now.’”
In the final 2:39, Ohio State stepped up defensively, forcing two turnovers and three 3-point misses, only allowing three points as the Buckeyes sailed to a 12-point win.
For Johnson, there was more on the line.
After games, each Ohio State player is graded individually on his defensive performance, which is announced to the team, and if he keeps his primary assignment under 38% shooting, the player gets a Buckeye.
“I’ll take 38,” assistant coach Jake DIebler said Tuesday. “I’ve been giving them 40, and a win.”
But it’s something that means a lot to these players. Johnson said he himself has three in the first eight games, while redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler leads the team with five.
Diebler said the incentive creates a level of accountability, a goal to keep each time the players take the floor, something the players have really taken pride in each time they get one.
Through eight games, it seems to be working. After allowing opponents to shoot 42.1% from the field and 34% from 3 last year, each of those percentages have dropped to 40.4% and 30.8% respectively this season, allowing 68.3 points per game.
“We want to contest every shot,” Diebler said. “We want to limit the amount of times we’re in rotation where teams are getting those open looks. Guys are held accountable for not contesting. I think we have put even more, we’ve intensified the focus on that. I think it’s helped.”
It’s something that’s united the underclassmen and upperclassmen, being the focus of one-on-one workouts between Johnson and Wheeler or junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham, talking through things, giving constant communication and constant feedback.
It’s the focus in the film room too. In a film session, Diebler said if he or head coach Chris Holtmann has a comment for Wheeler or Liddell, it’s directed to the whole team as something everyone can learn and apply from.
It’s all about progress at this point. Utilizing Branham’s instincts, length and physicality on the defensive end or sprinkling zone looks to throw opposing offenses off, Ohio State’s focus is on making defense a priority, even when a stalwart like Wheeler is gone from the program, something Diebler senses is possible.
“We have very good guys on our team, and there’s an eagerness to learn,” Diebler said. “I think that’s why you see some of these guys growing at the rate they are growing.”