Ohio State uses accountability to emphasize defense during stretch

With 2:39 left on the road against Penn State up by six points, Ohio State needed to lock down defensively.

The Buckeyes held as much as an 18-point lead in the early moments of the second half, but let the Nittany Lions come back to within two possessions with the help of eight free-throw makes, two layups, two jumpers and a dunk.

It was something Ohio State struggled with last season: stopping opposing offenses from storming back, making games close again. It was something freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. never wanted to let happen.

“We had to lock in,” he said. “We just prepare for those moments. We go over a lot of late games situations in practice. Within those hurdles and in tight games, we come in and are like, ‘Yo,’we have to get stops. We’re not letting them get stops and we’re letting them come back. We should be up by 20 right now.’”

In the final 2:39, Ohio State stepped up defensively, forcing two turnovers and three 3-point misses, only allowing three points as the Buckeyes sailed to a 12-point win.

For Johnson, there was more on the line.

After games, each Ohio State player is graded individually on his defensive performance, which is announced to the team, and if he keeps his primary assignment under 38% shooting, the player gets a Buckeye.

“I’ll take 38,” assistant coach Jake DIebler said Tuesday. “I’ve been giving them 40, and a win.”