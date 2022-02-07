Ohio State unveils new Ohio Stadium turf field design
Ohio Stadium is going to have a new turf field. And it's not going to look much different than the old one.
The Ohio State athletic department released the official design of Ohio Stadium's new turf Monday, which will be installed in June and July ahead of the Buckeyes' season opener Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.
The Same field and design will also replace the indoor surface at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with work set for April, May and June.
In the new design, the Block O at midfield has been emphasized with the outer stroke color adjusted to gray, buckeye lead decals will be installed at the 35-yard line kickoff locations, official Ohio State and Buckeyes athletics word makers, consistent on other venue playing surfaces and on team uniforms and apparel, will be in both end zones while the outer boundaries of play will be color adjusted to gray to complement scarlet end zones.
The yard-line numbering will also match the block type font on the players' uniforms while the black/white/scarlet striping pattern will be in each end zone along the end lines, matching the width of the goal posts.
According to the athletic department, more than 1,300 designs were submitted into its fan-inspired concept campaign.In the submissions, 59% included the Block O at midfield, 48% has Buckeyes leaves, while 46% had scarlet end zones.