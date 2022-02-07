Ohio State unveils new Ohio Stadium turf field design

Ohio Stadium is going to have a new turf field. And it's not going to look much different than the old one.

The Ohio State athletic department released the official design of Ohio Stadium's new turf Monday, which will be installed in June and July ahead of the Buckeyes' season opener Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.

The Same field and design will also replace the indoor surface at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with work set for April, May and June.