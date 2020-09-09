BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State, UGA, Michigan State, others take early lead for elite OL

APOPKA, FLA. -- Payton Kirkland is originally from Chicago but is playing his high school football at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips High School, where the class-of-2023- lineman is blossoming into a full-fledged recruiting commodity. Below, Kirkland discusses his long list of offers and the allure of moving back west.





ON SCHOOLS THAT STAND OUT

“As of right now, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Arizona State, Michigan State … all those.”





ON CAMPUSES HE’S VISITED

“Out of that group, I visited Georgia. I also visited Georgia Tech and Florida State, too. That’s all for now.”





ON HIS UGA VISIT

“At Georgia, it was amazing. It was a great atmosphere. Coach Kirby [Smart] treated me right when I was up there. I want to go back sometime for sure.”





ON HIS FSU VISIT

“Everything went smoothly. They showed me around and I liked what I saw. Coach [Alex] Atkins was really cool. It felt like home kind of.”





ON HIS GEORGIA TECH VISIT

“The cool thing there was the campus. It was a cool campus and the area around it was pretty cool. I really want to get to know them more.”





ON MICHIGAN STATE

“I’m a Chicago native, so I know all about Big 10 football, and I’ve always watched Michigan State. They’ve always been good. Then, with Coch [Mel] Tucker, he’s doing a great job so far. I’m ready to see where he takes the program in the next couple of years.”





ON OHIO STATE

“At Ohio State, I talked to coach [Tony] Alford and Coach [Greg Studrawa]. The last conversation was a great one. They said I am their top guy in 2023. I would love to go on a visit if I have that opportunity. I’d love to be there. “



