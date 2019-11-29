COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State rode a lopsided first half and a big performance from Andre Wesson to a blowout win over Morgan State.

The No. 10 Buckeyes were able to use stingy defense in the first half to bury the Bears early, and their presence on the glass allowed them to limit second chances and win the game 90-57. The Buckeyes would finish with a 43-31 rebound advantage and hold Morgan State to 37.5-percent shooting.

Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson were able to team up and each put on impressive performances in the rout. Andre Wesson would post a season-high 19 points, 11 points of which came in the first half. He would lead the Buckeyes in scoring on 4-of-4 shooting. He was averaging 5.3 points before the contest. Wesson would also tally six rebounds.

His younger brother was able to have a greater presence on the inside, hauling in eight rebounds to go with his 13 points.

With the Buckeyes leading 19-10 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, Ohio State would ride a 26-5 run to build an insurmountable lead heading into halftime.

The Buckeyes would defend their 45-18 halftime lead in the second half. The Buckeyes would follow up the strong defensive half, in which they held Morgan State to 25.9-percent shooting, with a lesser effort, allowing the Bears to score 39 second half points.

Ohio State will return to action Wednesday when they travel to take on North Carolina at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.