COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the regular season winds down and No. 23 Ohio State (9-8, 19-9) looks for a positive start to a two-game home stand, the Buckeyes will take on No. 19 Michigan (9-8, 18-10) for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon.

The last meetup between these teams resulted in a close defensive battle that was settled in the final minute as the Buckeyes closed things out at the free throw line.

While Ohio State came away with the win, the only reason the Wolverines were in it was because of their 12 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points. Overall, they dominated on the boards, leading the Buckeyes 42-31, but the Buckeyes were able to limit Michigan offensively to eek out a win in the Crisler Center.

"I thought last game was a credit to both team's defenses," Holtmann said. "I think both teams missed some open shots but I thought their defensive length really bothered us and I thought our defense was pretty solid for the most part."

Michigan will also have back the 6-foot-7 forward Isaiah Livers who did not play back in February, meaning that a large Michigan starting five just got bigger as Ohio State's starting five gets smaller.

"Yeah, it's a concern," head coach Chris Holtmann said Saturday. "Their size and length is a major concern. They're one of the biggest starting lineups I've seen."

While the height may have been a concern last time, that impact will be amplified this time around as Kyle Young is not expected to be in the lineup while he recoveries from a high right-ankle sprain suffered against Maryland.

Young finished with 12 points and five rebounds against Michigan early in February, one of just three Buckeyes to eclipse double digits against the Wolverines.

To make matters worse, Alonzo Gaffney will be out for the second consecutive game as he recovers from an illness, and DJ Carton is not expected to return to the court soon, so the Buckeyes will be short-handed this time around against Michigan.

In moments like these when Ohio State will be working with a short rotation in crunch time near the end of the season, this is where Holtmann wants the leaders on the team to take things over.

"It's so much about a players led environment. It really is," Holtmann said. "It is so much about that. I think this time of year, you don't completely turn it over as a coach, but you turn a lot of it over to those older guys."

While the older guys like Kaleb and Andre Wesson will be the ones leading the locker room, it will be the young guys like E.J. Liddell that will have to step up as Ohio State essentially works with a seven-man rotation for the time being.

Liddell played 20 minutes against Nebraska on Thursday, tied for his fourth most of the season, and Holtmann has been happy with how Liddell has progressed this year and looks forward to what he'll bring in the future.

"I'm really pleased with E.J.'s progression," Holtmann said. "He's just got to continue to keep growing. You know, like any freshman there's ups and downs but he's just given us quality minutes. He's just got to keep battling."

Michigan will visit the Buckeyes at Value City Arena on Sunday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS