Ohio State transfer guards have high expectations for 2021-22

Ohio State added two transfer guards this offseason.

Redshirt senior Jamari Wheeler transferred from Penn State after four years with the Nittany Lions, being named to the All Big Ten Defensive Team in 2020 and 2021.

Redshirt senior Cedric Russell averaged 14.4 and 17.2 points per game in his last two seasons with Louisiana, making 150 3-pointers in his last two seasons.

Scarlet and Gray Report caught up with the pair about their transition into the Ohio State basketball program.