Ohio State to use Stroud on emergency basis Saturday, to test out backups

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced on his radio show that Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord will play at quarterback this Saturday against Akron with redshirt freshman CJ Stroud available in an emergency capacity.

The Ohio State head coach said that Stroud has been resting the past few days due to a shoulder injury.

Stroud has started each of the first three games for Ohio State, throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 62.4% of his passes.

More to come as this story develops.