Ohio State to take on Penn State in primetime

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State added another primetime game to its schedule Monday afternoon.

The Buckeyes will take on Penn State at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at Ohio Stadium for their second primetime game in two weeks. The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

Penn State will be Ohio State's fourth night game of the season, the most for the Buckeyes since 2017.

It's the first time since 2014 that Ohio State has hosted more than two night games in a single season.

Since 2013, Ohio State has faced Penn State in a night game six times out of their eight matchups, losing only once in 2016 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

This will be Ohio State's first time hosting Penn State in a night game since Oct. 17, 2015, when the Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions, 38-10 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State opened the 2021 season with a 45-31 primetime win against Minnesota, Sept. 2 and hosted Akron in a 59-7 primetime win Sept. 25.

Ohio State is scheduled to take on Indiana at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.