Ohio State to take on Duke on the road in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Ohio State's schedule continues to get finalized ahead of the 2022-23 season. And the Buckeyes just added a massive road game.

Chris Holtmann and company will be traveling to North Carolina Nov. 30 to take on Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

It will be Ohio State's first road game against Duke since the 2012-13 season when the No. 2 Blue Devils beat the No. 4 Buckeyes, 73-68, at Cameron Indoor Arena.

Ohio State beat No. 1 Duke at home this past season, 71-66, one of four wins the Buckeyes have in eight matchups with the Blue Devils dating back to the 1963-64 season.

Duke will be a part of an Ohio State conference schedule that will send the Buckeyes to Hawaii Nov. 21-23 for the Maui Invitational along with Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech, along with taking on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden Dec. 17.

Ohio State will also take on Charleston Southern during its non-conference slate, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

In Big Ten play, the Buckeyes will face Illinois, Purdue, Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern twice next season, while taking on Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin at home, along with Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska on the road to fill out their 20-game conference schedule.

Per Ohio State, the dates, times and TV assignments will be announced in the fall.