Ohio State to keep firing 3-pointers through cold spell

Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon talked to Justin Ahrens after the Wisconsin game.

The Buckeyes senior forward and captain had been struggling from 3, hitting five of his last 24 attempts from deep. Each shot, Pedon said, was right on from Ahrens, but hitting the front rim, whether it’s because of not having enough strength in his legs back from the three-week layoff or the windows he’s getting from Big Ten play.

But Pedon wanted to make sure Ahrens knew Ohio State still had confidence in what it views and what the rest of the Big Ten views as a sharpshooter from deep.

“‘Think back on your career and when you’ve been your best, you have shot great or you played well, how many of those were you in a frustrated state, were you upset, hanging your head,’” Pedon said. “Hopefully giving him some perspective, the advantage of our staff is we have a lot of experience with him. He’s played a lot of games here as a Buckeye. We have a high level of confidence in him and we want him to keep taking great shots and having a belief that those will go in.”

It was something that didn’t go as planned in Ohio State’s last road game against Wisconsin, hitting only three of its 19 attempts from deep. Players not named E.J. Liddell, who made two of his three attempts from beyond the arc, hit only one of 16 attempts.

In those circumstances, the game plan doesn’t change.

Sophomore forward Zed Key said that in Ohio State’s huddle, it was encouraging those players to keep shooting, reminding them that everyone misses shots at some point,

“When shots aren't falling, you just don’t stop shooting,” Key said. “You can’t get in your head like, ‘Oh, I’m done shooting.’ You just have to keep shooting because if you're not shooting then they are not going to go in.”

Key himself isn’t a 3-point shooter, not attempting a single attempt from deep in his two years with the program. But he and the forwards in the paint area have a role to play in Ohio State’s perimeter success.

For the Buckeyes, offensive rebounding off misses is key, kicking out, leading to open looks. And even just sheer point play can sink an opposing defense into the paint, getting open looks on the outside.

“Teams know that we like to shoot 3s and they play for the 3,” Key said. “Justin Ahrens, they don’t leave his body at all because they don’t want him to shoot. Once we get the ball in the paint, we can make the right passes and get the right people open.”

Even with the struggles against the Badgers, Ohio State is still hitting 37.8% of 3-point attempts it takes, 29th best in the country. In Big Ten play, that percentage is down to 37.1%, but it’s fourth-best in the conference.

No matter if Ohio State’s cold or hot from deep, that doesn’t change the approach.

“I tell them, ‘Shoot the ball,’ because when the shots are falling, it’s easier for the big guys because our opponents really can’t double,” Key said.

“I hate when they don’t shoot. I say, ‘Shoot the ball. If I pass it to you, please shoot it.’ It helps us on both ends.”