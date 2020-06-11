Ohio State to get an official visit from 2021 four-star OL Rocco Spindler
Offensive line recruiting has been the salient topic of conversation among Buckeye fans in the month of June. The news has fluctuated between good, bad, and "will be interesting to see." Rocco Spindler is the latest Ohio State offensive lineman to make an announcement regarding his recruitment and that falls in the latter category.
Just wanted to let everyone know that I will NOT be committing Anytime soon. Not until I take all 5 officials. Which will be... Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn state, LSU.— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) June 11, 2020
