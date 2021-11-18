Ohio State tipoff preview: Xavier

No. 19 Ohio State travels to Cincinnati for its first true road game of the 2021-22 season against Xavier.

Life without Justice Sueing

Ohio State can’t simply replace Justice Sueing. He’s been too valuable for the Buckeyes: an established player, a double-figure scorer, we can use his size on both the offensive and defensive end, while using a level of quickness and handling that not many players at his size have.

“Every time we don’t have him in the game, you are going to notice it,” Ohio State redshirt senior forward Kyle Young said.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann didn’t have immediate updates on Sueing’s status for Thursday’s road game against Xavier, saying he’s still being evaluated for a lingering lower body injury that he received a second-opinion on Monday in Cleveland.

But he knows this, the guys behind Sueing are not Sueing. It’s not a good or bad thing, Holtmann said. They are just different players.

And he’s not looking for a player to fill Sueing’s shoes by trying to replicate the things Sueing does.

“I think what it provides is an opportunity for guys behind Justice to now grow into who they are as players and now play to their strengths and contribute what they need to contribute,” Holtmann said. “They don’t need to be Justice. They need to be the best versions of themselves. We’re not trying to take them and turn any of them into Justice. They have strengths of their own.”

Holtmann said the Sueing-sized hole will continue to be filled by senior Justin Ahrens, who has started the first three games of the season for Ohio State and has been one of the Buckeyes’ main 3-point threats; freshman Malaki Branham, who has started the past two and has shown increased size as a 6-foot-5 guard; and sophomore Eugene Brown III, who had a career-high 12 points against Bowling Green off the bench.

Suing is a tough loss for Ohio State, but, to Young, it remains a next-man-up mentality.

“It’s tough to lose a guy like that, but we just look for other guys to step up and hopefully fill that role,” Young said. “That’s all we can really hope for.”

What Xavier brings

In terms of what to expect from Xavier, the first thing Holtmann thinks off is their age.

“They are old,” he said.

The Musketeers have seven seniors on its roster, including fifth-year senior guards Nate Johnson and Paul Scruggs, who’s Xavier’s leading scorer.

As a former top-30 recruit, Holtmann said it’s rare to have a player like Scruggs, who was so highly touted, playing five years at the collegiate level.

“I just think he’s a very talented kid. He’s been that way, I followed him in high school. He’s a big guard, led the league in assists the last couple years, he’s a three-level scorer,” Holtmann said. “On top of that, he’s a two-way player. He’s an excellent defender.

“He’s a first-team all-league guy for a reason.”

Scruggs has helped Xavier to wins in each of its first two games of the 2021-22 season, averaging 20 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists against Niagara and Kent State.

In an average of 17.5 minutes off the bench in his first two games, redshirt junior forward Jack Nunge has also made an impact, averaging nine points and five rebounds in the first two games.

Nunge is someone who Ohio State has seen before, scoring 18 points and six rebounds off the bench for Iowa in the Hawkeyes' four-point loss to the Buckeyes Feb. 4, 2021. Holtmann remembers Nunge as a “really good player” who has great length as a 7-footer and can score inside and out.

Redshirt junior Jerome Hunter has seen Ohio State before too, scoring 10 points and two 3-pointers against the Buckeyes playing for Indiana Feb. 13, 2021.

“Two great players. That was two good additions for Xavier,” Young said of Hunter and Nunge. “We expect them to play us very tough tomorrow. We know how good of a team they are, especially adding those two. That’s why this past week and leading up to this game, we have been doing a lot of prep.”

The first true road test

Holtmann wants Ohio State to be as prepared as possible for Big Ten play. For him, that means testing his players in a “true road environment” before the Buckeyes play in the “best road environments” in college basketball.

Young started his career in a similar fashion.

The redshirt senior’s first career start was on the road against Cincinnati to start the 2018-19 season, scoring 10 points and eight rebounds in the hostile environment that was Fifth Third Arena.

The atmosphere was the first thing Young remembered, and that’s something that he’s told the younger players on the roster to expect.

“Just for them, I kind of mentioned it to Malaki already, bit just to be ready and get your mind right right now because it can get hectic and can get really loud, but just working to block that out and focus on the game, focus on each other and the team,” Young said.

The Cintas Center is expected to be sold out for the first meeting between Xavier and Ohio State since the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Xavier has one 11 of its last 15 games against Big Ten opponents.