Ohio State tipoff preview: Wisconsin

Here's what you need to know ahead of Thursday night's game.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon are both supposed to be back with the team after missing the Buckeyes' win against Northwestern Sunday in health and safety protocol.

The Buckeyes travel to Madison with a rematch with Wisconsin after beating the Badgers, 73-55, Dec. 11 at home.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Round Two

Ohio State has gotten to the part of its Big Ten schedule where it's seeing teams it has seen before.

It’s something redshirt senior forward Kyle Young is used to, saying what changes is the attention to detail.

“You are going to know more about the team the second time you play them, especially because you have seen them play a few more times,” Young said. “Their prep for us is going to be more detailed, they are going to have a better plan against us just like we hope we’re going to have a better plan against them as well.”

It’s something that hurt Ohio State a season ago.

During the 2020-21 season, nine of the Buckeyes’ 10 losses were to Big Ten teams it had seen more than once. After a six-point win against Illinois, a 17-point win against Michigan State and a four-point win against Iowa in the regular season, Ohio State suffered losses in their next meetings by five points, three points in overtime — both to the Fighting Illini — four by the Spartans and 16 to the Hawkeyes at home.

And Wisconsin seems to be on a different level since its first loss to Ohio State.

After the Badgers suffered an 18-point loss in Columbus, they have won five straight, beating Purdue by five on the road and Iowa by nine at home.

Now, Young is focused on learning more and more about Wisconsin, diving deeper on Brad Davison’s ability to shoot the 3, or dissecting ways to keep the Badgers off the offensive boards, something Ohio State has not done a particularly good job at this season.

It’s because Ohio State knows this matchup will be different.

“They are playing really well right now,” Young said. “They are 4-1 in the Big Ten. We’re excited for this game against a very good team and we know they are going to be ready to play, so we’re going to try our best to be ready as well.”

Stopping Johnny Davis

To Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Wisconsin starts and ends with Johnny Davis.

Even through the Badgers struggled in Columbus Dec. 11, he was a player that gave Ohio State trouble, scoring 24 points on 50% shooting with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Since Wisconsin’s loss to Ohio State, Davis has continued to make a large impact.

In his past four games, the sophomore guard is averaging 25.5 points per game — including a 37-point performance against No. 3 Purdue — shooting 42,9% from the field, while adding 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, a block and a steal per game.

“I think with a guy like Davis, it really is a collective team thing,” Holtmann said. “He’s so good at getting to his spots and he’s got such burst and athleticism. He can make shots at all three levels that you just have to make it difficult for him. Then you have to eliminate some of the impact the other guys have.”

Holtmann said Ohio State’s game against Wisconsin Dec. 11 was as good as the team had played all season long, putting it up there with the wins against Duke and Seton Hall.

But with facing a “lottery pick” in Davis and depth pieces like Davison, who’s averaging 14.5 points per game, Holtmann believes Ohio State will have its hands full.

“It’s going to be as big a challenge as we have played all year,” Holtmann said.

Can Malaki Branham keep up his hot streak?

Facing Davis was a challenge for Malaki Branham in Ohio State’s first meeting with Wisconsin.

While Davis kept the Badgers alive seemingly by himself, the Ohio State freshman guard struggled mightily, missing both of his attempts from the floor, while recording a foul and four turnovers in 14 minutes of play.

“We played really, really well as a team,” Holtmann said. “It was just one of the games that he struggled.”

Since Ohio State’s return, Branham has emerged as a significant scoring threat.

Starting with a 35-point performance at Nebraska, the freshman has averaged 24 points in his last three games, shooting 57.5% from the field and 50% from 3. He’s also used his size, grabbing five rebounds per game, and passing ability, averaging three assists per game, adding a block and three steals against Northwestern.

Holtmann has high expectations for Branham. But he knows there will be ebbs and flows in his development.

“This is not something that’s just come upon us because of his scoring in the last three games… We felt like he could grow,” Holtmann said. “Listen, it’s not going to be 35 one night, 24 the next night every game for Malaki. There's going to be ups and downs, but we really have a high level of belief in what he can be.”

And that development continues against Davis.

“It’s going to be a big challenge for Malaki,” Holtmann said. “Malaki has to be better in this game, and it’s a lot to ask for a freshman. He’s going to be guarding an All-American and then hopefully he can continue to play at such a really, really high level that Malaki has played at. It’s a big challenge, and, obviously, he has to respond to the game.”