Ohio State tipoff preview: Wisconsin

Saturday afternoon, that streak will be challenged again, as the No. 21 Buckeyes host No. 22 Wisconsin in their final Big Ten matchup of the calendar year.

“They perform as tough as anybody in the country”

Ohio State has had its share of trouble with Wisconsin in the Chris Holtmann era.

After starting his stint with a dominant 25-point win against the Badgers, Holtmann’s teams lost three straight to Wisconsin, twice by six points or less including an overtime loss in 2018-19.

For Holtmann, it’s not that Ohio State’s getting worse or better, beating the Badgers on the road last season, 74-62. It’s that Wisconsin has remained consistent overall.

“A lot of the same consistent things that’s made Wisconsin really the most, or really one of the most consistent programs in the country these last really decade, decade-and-a-half: really a tough group,” Holtmann said. “Right now, they perform as tough as anybody in the country, tough-minded guys, well-coached, disciplined, talented.”

In five full seasons, head coach Greg Gard has coached Wisconsin to three top-five finishes in the Big Ten, including the 2019-20 season in which the Badgers, Maryland and Michigan State finished tied for first at the top of the conference.

This season seems no different, as the Badgers have one eight of their first nine games. Wisconsin’s only loss was by five points at home to Providence. Since, the Badgers have won six straight, including a two-point win against then-No. 12 Houston and a resurgent win against Indiana after trailing by 17 at halftime.

To Holtmann, Wisconsin has consistently shown a level of toughness that he wants to see from his team consistently.

“I think we’re a work in progress, got to continue to get better in that area, improve in that area across the board with some of our young guys, some of our older guys,” Holtmann said of toughness. “Just have to be a bit more consistent with it right now.”

Ohio State has won 76 of its 127 meetings with Wisconsin, but by an average differential of 2.7 points.

Stopping Johnny Davis

Holtmann knows Johnny Davis had to wait his turn.

Last year as a freshman for Wisconsin, he didn’t start a game, averaging 24.3 minutes per game off the bench with seven points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor.

This year, Davis has exploded, leading the Badgers with 20.5 points per game and shooting 46% from the field and 40% from 3. At 6-foot-5, Davis is also their leading rebounder, bringing in six rebounds per game along with 1.4 steals per game.

“His role’s bigger,” Holtmann said. “If you’d have asked us before the season a handful of breakout guys going from their freshman to sophomore year, we’d have put Davis in that group.

“As a coach, you watch guys and you see, ‘OK, that kid’s a very talented player.’ I think he went from four or five points to he’s averaging 20 now. That’s a significant jump. Much like E.J. did last year, I think you see guys, it’s opportunity and it’s an understanding and a comfortability in a system after playing it in a year. He’s a kid who, honestly, waited his turn.”

Davis will likely match up against freshman guard Malaki Branham along with junior forward E.J. Liddell at times when he’s not in the paint. Liddell leads this team with a +3.5 defensive plus/minus and 0.4 defensive win shares.

Stepping up in the paint

After the Towson game, Holtmann praised sophomore forward Zed Key in and around the paint area for his physicality, keeping the Buckeyes in the game in the first half. While rebounding was something he said Key still needed to work on, the head coach loved the progress he was seeing.

Physicality has really been the main calling card of Ohio State in the paint. While Key only stands at 6-foot-8, he’s shooting a team-leading 61.5% from the field, mostly in and around the paint area against players much bigger than him.

That will continue Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin has two 7-foot bigs: 7-foot forward Steven Crowl, who Holtmann describes as an “inside-out big” who can score both in the low post with his size, but also shoots 3s; along with 7-foot-1 redshirt senior forward Chris Vogt, who Ohio State saw two years ago when he was with Cincinnati.

In 6-foot-9 forward Tyler Wahl, Holtmann sees a player that represents what Wisconsin brings to the table as a whole.

“They have a very, very tough-minded and competitive group. Wahl’s a kid, he’s a competitive player. We saw that as a freshman, he’s now a junior,” Holtmann said. “He played behind some guys last year, similar to Davis. But he’s a very good player. He impacts the game in a lot of ways. He’s a tough-minded kid.”